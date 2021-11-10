Forza Horizon 5 players are endlessly buying Willys Jeeps to farm cash

From the opening setpiece where you're dropped out of a plane flying over a Mexican volcano in a 2021 Ford Bronco before moving to a 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe, a 1989 “Desert Flyer” Porsche 911, and a 2021 Mercedes-AMG One, Forza Horizon 5 is keen to show off its best cars.

Funny, then, that one of the most popular purchases and tactics for players eager to earn rewards revolves around an old clunker of a Jeep. The 1940s Willys jeep is a current favourite, with many players picking up the vehicle in order to take advantage of an exploit that lets them indefinitely earn Super Wheelspins (read: lots of cash or rare car rewards) by buying the old banger, upgrading it, then selling it on.

As per Windows Central, the cheap car is available for just 40,000 credits and needs only a scant few skill points to upgrade enough to earn a Super Wheelspin.

Given that you can 'gift' these surplus cars to other strangers (including those not even on your friends list) and get the skill points refunded, other players are finding their barn finds inundated with Willys jeeps. Not ideal, when those same finds have the potential to include much better cars.

There is no way, at the time of writing, to turn down a gift – so once you've got a Willys in your hands, there's no way to get rid of it... except gifting it on, again. Hm.

For a game packed to the rafters with super cars and ludicrously expensive machinery, it's quite nice to see an old Jeep like the Willys get a breath of life... even if a cursory look at Reddit or Twitter will uncover a deep well of frustration from more competitive players.

Our very own Tom Orry has been soaking in the ambiance of Mexico and you can read his thoughts on the game at the link.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now and available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Log in now and maybe you'll find your very own Willys Jeep waiting in a barn!