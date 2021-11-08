Forza Horizon 5 isn't even out yet, and already Playground Games' latest title has attracted a wealth of players that have opted to purchase the game and get early access to the game's interpretation of Mexico.

For clarity, you need to purchase the Premium Edition of the game (which will set you back some $99 / £85) if you wish to have early access to the game. Game Pass members can also purchase the Premium Add-Ons Bundle for $50. As per the in-game Hall of Fame leaderboard, there are currently over 1 million players in the title – not bad for a game that's not actually formally out until tomorrow (November 9). You can see the game steadily increase its player count via screenshots listed in a thread over on Resetera.

The series has always been a fan favourite, so it's encouraging to see Forza Horizon 5 attract this many players, even ahead of its launch on Xbox Game Pass. It's worth noting the game is also a top-seller on Steam, and has seen a lot of player activity over the weekened.

Strong reviews are helping matters, and our very own Tom Orry has been soaking in the ambiance of Mexico and deeply enjoying himself in the process.

The game has seen some decent representation on social media, too: as well as an incredible suite of accesibility features (which ties in with Microsoft's initiative to do better by disabled gamers) many players are also sharing gorgeous footage of the game that looks impressive across all Microsoft consoles and PC.

Forza Horizon 5 is out tomorrow and available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.