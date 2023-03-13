Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 | What are accolades and how to acquire them

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is well underway, which means players will be powering through the current battle pass. However, if you want to get through it kick, you'll want to make completing accolades your number one priority.

This guide will take you through the main questions surrounding accolades: what are accolades and how to complete accolades in Fortnite.

Check out the gameplay trailer for Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite here!

What are Accolades in Fortnite?

Accolades are a collection of mini-challenges that players can complete as they play Fortnite creative and battle royale maps. They provide XP when completed, and go al ong way towards maxing out the battle pass. For each accolade, you must complete them in a single match. For example, if you catch four fish in a match and die, you'll have to catch five fish next match to earn the Can of Worms accolade.

As of right now, there are 23 accolades that players can complete. These are:

Battle Ready — Be the first player in the match to reach maximum health and shields.

— Be the first player in the match to reach maximum health and shields. Bird Prey — Be the first player to catch a chicken in a match.

— Be the first player to catch a chicken in a match. Can of Worms — Catch five fish in a match.

— Catch five fish in a match. Fishmonger — Catch ten fish in a match.

— Catch ten fish in a match. Pescetarian — Catch 15 fish in a match.

— Catch 15 fish in a match. Open Season — Hunt three wildlife in a match.

— Hunt three wildlife in a match. Gamekeeper — Hunt six wildlife in a match.

— Hunt six wildlife in a match. Carnivore — Hunt nine wildlife in a match.

— Hunt nine wildlife in a match. Demolition Specialist — Destroy 50 structures in a match.

— Destroy 50 structures in a match. Demolition Expert — Destroy 250 structures in a match.

— Destroy 250 structures in a match. Demolition Master — Destroy 1000 structures in a match.

— Destroy 1000 structures in a match. Early Bird — Become the first player to pick up a legendary weapon in a match.

— Become the first player to pick up a legendary weapon in a match. Finders Keepers — Be the first player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player.

— Be the first player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player. Quit Exit — Be the first player to be eliminated in a match.

— Be the first player to be eliminated in a match. Gold Rush — Collect 50 gold bars in a single match.

— Collect 50 gold bars in a single match. Gilded Glory — Collect 100 gold bars in a single match.

— Collect 100 gold bars in a single match. Treasure Trove — Collect 250 gold bars in a match

— Collect 250 gold bars in a match Helping Hand — Follower revives player or squad member.

— Follower revives player or squad member. Patch up, Pronto! — Be the first player in a match to revive a player.

— Be the first player in a match to revive a player. Hired Gun — Have a follower downs or eliminate a player in the match.

— Have a follower downs or eliminate a player in the match. Sic ‘Em — Have a tamed creature downs or eliminates another player.

— Have a tamed creature downs or eliminates another player. Swift Shrubbery — Be the first player in a match to apply a bush.

— Be the first player in a match to apply a bush. The Gift of Life — Be the first player in a match to reboot a player.

How to complete accolades in Fortnite?

Accolade progress is automatically tracked when you enter a game of Fortnite. As such, the moment you enter a game, you're able to work towards completing them. We recommend focusing at one accolade at a time. For example, don't try and catch 15 fish while also destroying structures. Focus on fishing first, then when you've completed all the fishing accolades, move onto something different.