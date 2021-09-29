Final Fantasy Origin, Forspoken and more confirmed for Square Enix TGS show

There's going to be quite a lot to digest at this year's Tokyo Game Show, and Square Enix wants to make sure you're primed and ready to learn more about chaos before the event kicks off from October 1.

Running from October 1 through until October 3, Square Enix has quite a lot on the bill for it's digital-only showcase. Everything kicks off with an hour-long intro presser at 7pm JST / 6am ET / 11am UK on October 1 where you can expect an overview of what's to come.

From there, individual showcases focsuing on Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Voice of Cards - The Isle Dragon Roars, and Chocobo GP are scheduled in.

This will be the first time we'll hear about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin since June's PlayStation 5 demo launched. Here's hoping we'll get a little bit more information about the full game expereince from Square Enix and developer Team Ninja.

We're also set to hear more about the recently-announced Chocobo GP, a new kart racing game set in the Chocobo universe and featuring cameos from Final Fantasy icons.

Check out the full schedule for the Square Enix Tokyo Game Show below (all times in JST). We're particularly excited about Day 2's 'jazz painting':



7pm - Square Enix Presents TGS 2021

9pm - Lounge Jam - Square Enix Music TGS 2021 Special Live concert

10pm - Forspoken

1pm - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

3:30pm - Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

4:45pm - War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

5:45pm - SaGa series

9pm - Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

10pm - Square Enix Jazz Live Painting