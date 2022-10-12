Square's mobile game Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will be take offline in January

Square Enix has announced it will be ending service for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier on January 23, 2023.

The company said that despite all its efforts to provide regular updates with new content, it could not deliver the experience it was hoping to and one that players deserved. Therefore, it has decided to end service for the mobile game.

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier - Opening Movie

The multiplayer battle royale shooter was released on Android and iOS in November 2021 after extensive testing. Set in Midgar 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7, in it you play as one of many Soldier candidates, all vying for survival to prove their worth for the Shira military.

Gameplay is mostly shooting and features other Final Fantasy tools, including summons to help your character out. It includes a training mode that lets you experiment with weapon combinations and materia setups and a revamped tutorial split into two parts. It also features the new job Ninja, which joins pre-existing Final Fantasy jobs such as Monk, Sorcerer, and Warrior.

During pre-registration in October 2021 the game garnered over 1 million interested parties before it was released on November 17.