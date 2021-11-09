Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier exceeds 1 million pre-registrations

Final Fantasy 7: The First Solider now has over 1 million pre-registrations,and all players will receive the Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin for free when the game releases on iOS and Android.

This high number was reached since pre-registration opened on October 27. The game is set to release on November 17.

The title is set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7, and in it you will join the ranks of Shinra's elite Soldier unit. Here, a total of 75 candidates will battle each other using guns, swords, and magic in this RPG-battle royale.

To gain experience points, you will defeat monsters, and you can call upon summons such as Ifrit to fight for you. There's also the option to catch a Chocobo which you can ride across the battlefield.

The game was announced back in February, and pre-registration is still underway, so be sure to pre-register and be notified as soon as the game is released.