Leaked Fallout TV series set photos offer a glimpse of new Vault-Tec lore

New images and video have leaked from the set of the Fallout TV series, showing off what looks like Vault-Tec headquarters.

Currently the Fallout TV show is pretty under wraps, with no real word on what the story will actually focus on at this point in time. But a video and some photos taken from the set of the upcoming Amazon show has at least given us a bit more insight into what we can expect. Based on the photos shared online, it looks like this particular set might be the headquarters of Vault-Tec, the very company behind all of the bunkers that are prominently featured in the series.

The photos and the video don't show off all that much, just the office buildings, an abandoned parking area, and one actor wearing some armour who is holding a taped up gun. Interestingly, there's also a van that says "Hawthorne Medical Laboratories A Division of Vault-Tec Corporation," with a logo that looks very similar to the Vault-Tec logo on it, albeit with an H in the middle and an atom symbol in the background.

Here are some set photos from Fallout Amazon TV Show

This is the first time we've seen such a company in the series, so the show is definitely doing it's own thing. Last year Bethesda head Todd Howard did make it clear that the show isn't a retelling of any of the games, so we do already know it will be an original story.

Other images also leaked last year showing off the inside of Vault 32, a new vault to the series. There is one official shot from the series showing the inside of Vault 33 that Amazon released last year, currently the only official shot shown from the show so far.

