Fallout: London still doesn't have a release date, but the mod team promises "the end is in sight"

Those of you excited for Fallout: London better get yourselves ready, as the mod's devs have shared a promising update.

It's been a little bit of a tough year for the team behind Fallout: London, as the massive mod was supposed to be released back in April, but unfortunately for them Bethesda surprise announced Fallout 4's long awaited next-gen update only two weeks before the mod's release date. The mod team responded a few days after Bethesda's announcement confirming the next-gen update meant the mod would have to be delayed (updates frequently break mods, especially ones as big as a next-gen update, which also featured changes for the PC release). Last month the devs locked in a new release date, though that's yet to be shared - though they have now teased its imminent arrival.

Via the Fallout: London Twitter account, an update shared to the mod's Discord explained: "There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters. The bottom line is that we've sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light. Once they've completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!)

"It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting," the statement continues. "While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be. The end is in sight."

This obviously still isn't a specific release date, but assuming that Bethesda doesn't drop another plans-ruining update, you should be able to check out this DLC-sized move soon enough.