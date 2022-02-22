Fallout 76 roadmap reveals a new alien threat, public events, expeditions, more

Bethesda has revealed the upcoming roadmap for Fallout 76 which will see aliens invade Appalachia, the launch of new public events and expeditions, and a traveling roadshow will make a stop in the area.

Coming in the spring, Invaders From Beyond will arrive, kicking off new public events and random encounters. You and your teammates will need to fend off this alien threat.

Also in the spring, a Fallout Worlds update will add the ability to earn SCORE, plus the release of Season 8: A Better Life Underground.

This summer, new Public Events will arrive in the game, including Test Your Metal featuring arena fights against automatons. This summer also includes upgrades to Fallout 1st scoreboard progression and a new Season.

During the fall, you will go beyond the borders of Appalachia in Expeditions: The Pitt. You will visit post-nuclear Pittsburgh, take on new missions, engage with new NPCs, battle new enemies and earn new rewards. You can also look forward to a new season.

And this winter, Nuka World on Tour will introduce a traveling roadshow along a new Season, Public Events, and a region boss.

Bethesda today announced it was sunsetting the Bethesda.net Launcher and migrating everything over to Steam. If you play Fallout 76, you'll want to give the FAQ a read.