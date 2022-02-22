Bethesda is sunsetting the Bethesda.net Launcher this spring

Bethesda has announced it is sunsetting its Bethesda.net Launcher.

According to the company, starting in early April, you’ll be able to migrate your games and Wallet to your Steam account.

If you have games through the Bethesda.net Launcher, you will not lose anything from your Bethesda.net account. Many games will also have their saves migrated, with a few requiring some manual transfers. For games that require it, you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play. Your Bethesda.net account will not be lost and will still be accessible on the website and in-game.

Detailed instructions on the migration process will be shared in April.

Until May, you will still be able to access and play your games on the Bethesda.net Launcher, but Bethesda suggests you start the migration process as soon as it’s available. You will not lose access to your Library on Bethesda.net in May, only the ability to play them on the Launcher.

Those who transfer your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account, rest assured that all Virtual currency balances and game add-ons such as DLC and in-game skins will automatically transfer as well as full game saves.

Games that have the Bethesda.net Friends List will be merged after migration. This includes Fallout 76, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Rage 2, and Deathloop.

Bethesda has posted an FAQ on the matter, and if you are a Fallout 76 players, you will probably want to the FAQ created specifically for it here.