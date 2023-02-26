Elden Ring won GOTY at the 26th Annual DICE Awards, but God of War: Ragnarok took home more gongs

Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok were the big winners at the 26th Annual DICE Awards, with both titles walking home with multiple awards.

While Elden Ring took the coveted Game of the Year Award, God of War: Ragnarok completely mopped the floor of Resorts World Las Vegas resort, mall, and casino.

God of War Ragnarok - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games

Elden Ring also won Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Role-Playing Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

God of War: Ragnarok took Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Character - Kratos, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Adventure Game of the Year.

Other winners include Vampire Survivors for Action Game of the Year, Family Game of the Year went to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the Fighting Game of the Year award went to MultiVersus, and Gran Turismo 7 won Racing Game of the Year.

OlliOlli World took home the Sports Game of the Year Award, Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year was Dwarf Fortress, Red Matter 2 was voted the best Immersive Reality Game of the Year, Tunic won Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, the Mobile Game of the Year Award went to Marvel Snap, and Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker was voted Online Game of the Year.

Horizon Forbidden West was nominated in six categories but didn't take home any awards. Stray was nominated for three awards but went home empty-handed.

And finally, this year's inductee into The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hall of fame was Tim Schafer.

You can look over the full list of nominees and winners at the link.