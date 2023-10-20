EA Sports FC 24’s latest annoying glitch involves some incredibly sticky balls, yes really

The latest issue causing havoc in some EAFC 24 matches involves some incredibly sticky balls, because of course it does.

As revealed in a tweet from EA’s direct comms account for the game, this interesting glitch or bug is causing scenarios in which “the ball can incorrectly stick to a dribbler's leg as they run”. Naturally, the developer is already investigating why some of the round, kickable objects in FC 24 have suddenly decided to behave in this manner.

According to the entry about the issue on the game’s tracker, it’s currently able to affect players across all platforms, with some having taken to Reddit to share clips of their encounters with it.

— EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) October 19, 2023

One of these videos shows the glitch in action on a number of players during various points of a single match, with the poster reporting that, once the ball moves up into their legs, it becomes impossible to tackle these would-be wizards.

This seemingly makes it possible to pick the ball up pretty much anywhere on the pitch and basically run through the entire opposing team, sprinting on past the keeper and into the goal once you’ve run out of helpless defenders to have bounce off you.

As you’d expect, lots of players are concerned that, unless a fix is deployed very soon, the glitch will potentially end up spoiling some of the FUT Champions action many had planned to jump into this weekend.

Some on Twitter have even suggested they’ll purposefully be holding off on getting started with any weekend league games until they’re sure it’s been rectified.

As previously mentioned, EA has already said that it’s aware of and is investigating the issue, so we’ll endeavour to update this article as soon as possible if/when an announcement that things have been resolved arrives.

One problem with EA Sports FC 24 that has been fixed is an issue which was preventing players on Xbox from getting into online matches earlier this week. Meanwhile, the recent arrival of the European game sales charts for September has shown some interesting trends regarding the game in comparison to FIFA 23.