Don’t worry, you’re not the only one that can’t play EA Sports FC 24 on Xbox

If you’re an Xbox player and have had some trouble starting online matches in EA Sports FC 24 recently, it might comfort you to know that you’re not the only one having problems.

“We are investigating reports of players on Microsoft platforms receiving error messages when attempting to start matches in online modes,” EA’s direct comms account for the game has tweeted, adding that it: “Will provide an update in this thread when available.” The Xbox support account has posted a similar message.

As of writing, it seems as though the issues are still being looked into, leaving plenty of players to vent their frustrations on social media. According to some of those who've posted about the problems, they’re kicked off by simply beginning a search for an online match.

At this point, players are reporting getting a message that reads something like “Your opponent has left the match”, despite no match having actually begun, as is demonstrated in the clip below.

pic.twitter.com/XgFrFbEbou — Wil the thrill 🇭🇹 (@Will_power_16) October 18, 2023

According to some on Reddit and Twitter, having this happen has also resulted in the addition of a loss to their in-game club record, which, as you can imagine, isn’t going down too well.

We are investigating reports of players on Microsoft platforms receiving error messages when attempting to start matches in online modes, and will provide an update in this thread when available. — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) October 18, 2023

“[It] only adds a loss to the club record,” wrote one poster on the game’s subreddit, adding that the records which correspond to drafts and FUT Champions seem to be unaffected, meaning that people thankfully aren’t being unceremoniously dumped out of the former’s first round based on games that aren’t even taking place.

That said, some are still calling for some form of “compensation” in return for the apparent sullying of their precious overall win/loss totals, which you can understand given how much effort many put into staying in the win column as their match total climbs.

As previously mentioned, it looks as though the causes of these problems are still being investigated, so we’ll endeavour to update this article as soon as possible if EA or Xbox announce that things have been resolved.

