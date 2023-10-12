EA Sports FC 24’s latest title update addresses tons of issues, including a lack of goalie passion

The third title update to EAFC 24 has just been rolled out earlier today and aims to rectify a litany of in-game issues, which range from the frustrating to the kind of hilarious.

As listed in the official patch notes, which you can read in full here (thanks VGC), the full list of bugs, glitches and changes that it targets and makes numbers over 100, with these being helpfully split into different categories based on the mode or aspect of the game that they affect.

Among those that have caught the eye of players on Reddit is a change to goalkeepers that’s designed to ensure that they’re no longer afflicted by an issue that occasionally caused them not to “celebrate passionately in some scenes after making a significant save”.

So yes, get ready to watch whichever shot-stopper you’re playing against really rub it in the next time they manage to tip one of your shots just beyond the post in the 90th minute.

Also addressed is a strange bug that’d caused Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg to surrender possession of the ball whenever those controlling her touched the L2 button or left trigger on their controllers. Things got so bad that EA chose to temporarily render Hegerberg unusable in Ultimate team while it looked into the issue. She returned to action on October 5.

We are investigating an issue impacting the Ada Hegerberg Player Item. Players who have this Item in their active Squad will not be able to start a match until the Item is removed from the Squad.



A card has been created on the EASFC Tracker which you can follow for updates.… — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, one of things that’s not included in the update, much to the chagrin of some of its players, is a nerf to the pressing abilities of AI teams.

The argument from those who’re calling for this change looks to be that aggressively pressing players aren’t seeing their stamina drain fast enough as they charge around in pursuit of opponents.

A few even seem to think that the changes to passing made by the update could further exacerbate their frustration with the relentless pressing they claim to be encountering in a sizeable chunk of matches.

