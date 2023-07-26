First five EA Sports FC 24 Heroes confirmed, including Alex Scott and Carlos Tevez

EA Sports FC 24 has revealed its first batch of new Ultimate Team Heroes, legendary players from specific leagues who give extra team chemistry to every player from that league on top of their juiced stats.

There will be 19 new heroes, and these are just the first five.

As well as their base Hero cards, each Hero will also have a Champions League Hero version to represent their performances outside of their domestic leagues.

This time around it’s an eclectic mix of star names, including some renowned characters who were known for their fiery and individual personalities on and off the pitch.

This first batch of EA Sports FC 24 Heroes also includes the first Women’s Hero: Alex Scott. Who is just one of hundreds of female players you can now collect in Ultimate Team and play alongside male players. A centurion for England and a solid right back, Alex Scott also appears pitch-side during the broadcast packages for the game, which must be the first time you can have the same person playing and commenting in-game.

An interesting character known for his opinionated views on football, Gianluca Vialli sadly passed away at the start of 2023, but was responsible for one of my most-loved football quotes. Paraphrased from Italian, he said that the right back was always the worst player on the field because if they could defend they’d play in the middle of the defence, and if they could attack they’d play on the right wing. Luckily though he had the talent to back up his outspokenness. An athletic and dominant striker throughout the golden age of Serie A, he’s a great addition to EA Sports FC.

Pace, power and tenacity are just three of the things Carlos Tevez excelled at, and he was truly the kind of player you hated if he was on the opposing team but would love to have lining up for your club. Famously one of the original coups that started Manchester City’s rise to the top of European football, hopefully Tevez’s strength, agility and finishing prowess make him a really good card.

The lynchpin pulling the strings of Inter’s lionised treble-winning side under Jose Mourinho, Wesley Sneijder was an elegant passer who will hopefully be great with EA Sports FC’s new possession retention mechanics that help the skills of playmakers feel more powerful. With the pedigree to play at Real Madrid, Sneijder wasn’t truly appreciated until the team was built around him at Inter, so much so he even went close for the Ballon D’or - which of course you can now win yourself as a player in EA Sports FC.

Finally, Bixente Lizarazu will supplement EA Sports FC 24’s elite full back options. The French-Basque left back is a Champions League winner with Bayern and also won the World Cup and Euros - starting both finals. Given the popularity of Joan Capdevila in FIFA 23, Lizarazu might shake up the meta left back slot a little and give some competition to Theo Hernandez, although his relatively diminutive 5ft 7” frame might work against him defensively.

The full list is as follows:

Alex Scott - England, WSL, 88 overall

Gianluca Vialli - Italy, Serie A, 91 overall

Carlos Tevez - Argentina, Premier League, 90 overall

Wesley Sneijder - Netherlands, Serie A, 91 overall

Bixente Lizarazu - France, Bundesliga, 90 overall

The EA Sports FC 24 release date is set for September 29.