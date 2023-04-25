If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
EA issues Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoiler warning as leaks run rampant

It’s not the first or the last time that a game has prematurely leaked, leaving social media scattered with spoilers as a result. The latest to apparently be affected is the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, set to launch on April 28 - that’s this Friday.

Catch some Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay right here.

EA has spoken up on Twitter after the game found itself in the hands of some players early, with it taking little to no time at all for spoilers to begin cropping up across social media. It is, of course, not happy about the situation, with developers themselves stepping up to ask players not to leak anything, and to warn others of spoilers.

“No spoilers,” shares EA. “We’re beyond excited to experience Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this week! We ask yhat you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers.”

EA concludes, “And remember, BD is watching!”

Senior writer at Respawn Entertainment, Pete Stewart, also chimed in, quoting EA’s tweet with, “Please, friends, don't spoil the game. We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all.”

“I know a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us, it's REALLY disheartening to see as well. Be kind, y'all,” Pete states.

And, well, Pete is right. These developers have worked hard to bring a huge game full of surprises to its fans. If you’re one of them, you might want to be careful when logging into Twitter or Reddit over the next few days.

If you can’t wait to dive into all that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has to offer, check out the region-specific release times across the globe here.

