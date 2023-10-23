EA's Iron Man is taking a Dead Space approach to fan feedback

Dead Space remake developer Motive Studio has formed another "community council" for its upcoming Iron Man game.

During the development of this year's Dead Space remake, Motive were pretty open about how the game was progressing. On numerous occasions it held livestreams focusing on all aspects of game development, and there was even a community council that Motive spoke to which gave fans of the series an opportunity to provide regular feedback. It looks like that worked out quite well for Motive, as in a recent blog post from the studio's general manager Patrick Klaus, it was confirmed that the Iron Man game it's working on will also receive a community council.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I can’t believe it’s been over a year since my last update about our beloved Motive Studio," wrote Klaus. "Exciting things have happened since then! In January, we released our remake of the iconic Dead Space, which earned so much praise from players and press alike… Since then, our focus has switched to the Iron Man project, giving us the opportunity to work (and play!) with another extraordinary property. We’re still early in pre-production and taking our time to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development.

"Even this early in the process, we’ve put in place a Community Council made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans; as with Dead Space, they’ll be offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process."

Klaus also shared that the as of yet untitled Iron Man game will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 "in order to empower the dev team to work their magic and create something really special." This makes a change from the Dead Space remake, which used Battlefield developer DICE's proprietary game engine Frostbite.

Unsurprisingly, there was no word as to when we can expect to hear or see more about the game, but as Klaus noted the game is in early pre-production, so don't expect anything else for a while.