Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires comes West in February 2022

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have announced that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is heading West on February 15, 2022 – just two months after its December 23, 2021 launch in Japan.

The game is set to launch on multiple platforms when it comes to North America and Europe, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Originally slated for release in early 2021, Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires would be moved out of the initial release window at the start of this year.

You can check out the release date trailer below.

A press release detailing the game's 2022 launch has noted that the PS5 version will be a digital-only release, but if you're planning on picking up the physical version on PlayStation 4, you will be eligible to receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

"Combining the one-versus-1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors with the addition of tactical elements, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by combining use of strategy and the sword," reads a press release from the publisher.

"Battles have dramatically changed from previous titles in the series thanks to the new feature: “Storming the Castle.” With areas around castles now turned into battlefields, skirmishes evolve into “Storming the Castle” encounters, with players battling to take control of the castle. Players will also be able to utilize “Siege Battles with Troops” in order to invade the enemy’s base, taking advantage of siege weapons while giving instructions to troops during battle. Once players break through an enemy’s gate, they will enter a “Decisive Battle” and can claim victory after defeating the commander. Although all the enemy officers will re-join the battlefield for one last fierce resistance, players will have a chance to defeat and capture them."

As ever, there's more to the Empires release of the Musuo game than just battling – there will also be an emphasis on political intrigue and the domestic system as you strive to unite a divided China. Each month, you will be able to give commands to search for new officers to join the kingdom, purchase arrows and items, and execute a variety of military, economic and diplomatic commands depending on the your position and standing in the region.