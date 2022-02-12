Dying Light 2 patch adds additional video settings, fixes for crashing, stability, black screen, more

Techland has released the latest patch for Dying Light 2, and it fixes a number of issues on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and it also includes additional video settings.

On PlayStation and Xbox, disconnects in co-op have been addressed as promised, also in co-op, AI is no longer immortal and players will no longer become caught in a deathloop after a co-op session.

Various balance improvements were made, a rare issue where peers could not see the dialog choices in co-op mode was fixed, you should no longer encounter infinite load screens, and an issue with selling valuable to a vendor has been addressed.

PC users will find various improvements were made to keybinding options particularly the walk toggle option and switch between toggle and hold aiming.

On all platforms, additional settings for motion blur and distance blur have been added, and fixes were implemented for numerous crashing and stability issues.

You can look over the list of fixes for each platform below.

Dying Light 2 was released last week on February 4 and it has already seen over 3 million unique players jump into it.

If you are just getting started with the game, here's our main Dying Light 2 guide which covers all sort of handy things, and here's 16 things you need to know before getting started.