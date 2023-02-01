DragonBall returns to Fortnite with Gohan and Piccolo

DragonBall is coming back to Fortnite, with both the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud returning from the item vault alongside new skins for Gohan and Piccolo popping up in the store.

Both items, which proved incredibly powerful on their first appearance in the game back in 2022, will land on the map via capsule drops. Players nearby can then fight over the spoils, coming away with both an incredibly powerful mobility item, and everyone’s favourite laser beam.

Check out the Fortnite New Beginning trailer here!

For DragonBall fans there’s more to get excited for. The DragonBall Adventure Island is returning for those who want to explore some iconic areas from the anime. There’s even an open PvP arena, if you want to flex your power against other likeminded warriors.

This island even has weekly quests available! The first came today, which provides the Gohan Beast Spray when wrapped up. Be sure to jump back in next week as well if you want to nab yourself the Orange Piccolo spray as well.

As you can imagine, the Fortnite shops is packed full of accessories and DragonBall–themed cosmetics too! There’s Gohan and Piccolo, alongside their matching pickaxes, gliders, and back bling which are the stars of the show this update. However, you can also nab yourself some exclusive loading screens and returning items from the last DragonBall event too.

Are you excited about this DragonBall x Fortnite event? Let us know below! For more Fortnite coverage, check out our piece on V-Bucks becoming worthless on the abandoned iOS version of Fortnite.