Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake developer says it regrets leaving folks hanging a bit via that early announcement

Team Asano, the studio behind the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, has admittated that it regrets announcing the game all the way back in 2021, leaving fans to yearn for a release date reveal that only arrived via this week's Nintendo Direct. November 14 is the date, by the way, in case you were busy washing your hair on the afternoon of June 18.

Yup, up until a teaser last month, we'd heard pretty much nothing about the game since it was revealed alongside a whole suite of other Dragon Quest games during a special Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary livestream where everyone, it seems, kind of lost their heads a bit and went 'errrr, here's our thing too'. Naturally, people then wanted to know more about the remake, and its developers weren't quite in the position to be able to tell them yet.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, in a tweet from the official account of Bravely Default 2, Team Asano's said it'd probably do things differently if - in the words of Cher - it could turn back time.

"We’ve been told that too much time has passed since we announced the start of development, but this isn’t unusual seeing as all of our titles have taken 3 to 4 years to develop," reads a translation of the post in question by Automaton.

開発開始の発表から時間かかりすぎ、と言われちゃってましたが、これまでの私たちのタイトルはいずれもすべて開発に3、４年かけてますので実は特別なことではなかったりします。



ただ発表がいつもより早すぎましたね(反省)



ということでして、どうぞよろしくお願いしますm_ _m

RT https://t.co/paggvfA7tO — ブレイブリーデフォルトII公式 (@BDFF_OFFICIAL) June 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"However, the (initial) announcement was too early compared to others (we are reflecting on this)," the developer continued, "So, thank you very much for waiting." There you go, then. They're reflecting on it, like you've put them in detention for getting your hopes up a bit prematurely.

If you're gonna have a bit of trouble doing a bit more waiting until November 14 rolls around, checking out the imprressions we got from a recent hands-on with the game is definitely a good way to help pass the time, even if I can't promise you won't come out of it even more hyped up.