Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake finally gets a release date, and the first two games are getting the remake treatment too

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake got a release date today during the latest Nintendo Direct, along with an announcement that the first two games are getting the same treatment.

It's been a long while since we've seen anything of the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, but Square Enix finally showed off another look at it today, and it's looking great! Various shots of the characters walking through some beautiful looking 3D pixel art locales, along with the promise that "the hour of awakening draws near." Combat was shown off too, which of course looks like some classic Dragon Quest shenanigans. Best of all, the game has a release date now: November 14!

Somehow, that's not even the biggest news of all, as right at the end it was confirmed that both Dragon Quest 1 and Dragon Quest 2 will be getting an HD-2D Remake too, though they seem like they'll be packaged into one game. No gameplay was shown off for this one, but it was confirmed that they'd also be coming to Switch in 2025.