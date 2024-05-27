Square Enix finally, seemingly, gives a Dragon Quest 3 remake update, but the teaser feels a bit suspicious

It's been three years since Square Enix revealed its Dragon Quest 3 remake, and the developer has (probably) finally offered a small, odd update for it.

If you didn't know, May 27 in Japan is Dragon Quest day, as the very first game released on this day all the way back in 1986. Usually Square Enix has some kind of announcement for the series every year, with 2021 being the 35th anniversary of the series, leading to an announcement of both Dragon Quest 12, and an Octopath Traveler style HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3. There's pretty much been no word on either title since then, and Square Enix has kept it a little quiet in terms of announcements so far today this year, but it did release a very short teaser for what appears to be the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake.

The legend of Erdrick draws near.

I say appears to be, because the teaser doesn't actually mention Dragon Quest 3 by name. It shows the series' overall emblem, the iconic Dragon Quest logo, and a logo for the HD-2D visual style, but nothing about Dragon Quest 3 specifically. There were some platforms listed below though, so we definitely know the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but overall the tease is a bit of an odd one. As posited by our own RPG and Square Enix expert Alex, it's very possible that this remake project might now be of the first three games rather than just the third one.

For one, the teaser video has text that reads "The legacy begins" which is certainly an odd statement to make about the third game of a series. Plus, on Twitter the video is captioned with "The legend of Erdrick draws near." Many refer to the first three games as the Erdrick Trilogy, so it certainly feels like Square Enix could be teasing a bigger project than we all first thought. It would definitely make sense given the radio silence over the last few years. Not-E3 season is coming up soon, so maybe we'll see a proper announcement about it soon!