First-ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will take place at this year’s D23 Expo

A joint showcase between Disney and Marvel will be held during the D23 Expo on Friday, September 9.

During the digital showcase, you can expect to see new content from Disney and Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

In addition to all-new announcements, the showcase will feature reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The showcase will kick off at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm UK and can be viewed through DisneyD23 channels on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Alternatively, you can watch it via Marvel Entertainment's YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook channels.

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to the sold-out show, the showcase can be watched live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and giveaways.

In case you are unfamiliar with the show, D23 Expo brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more.

The event provides fans access to Disney films, streaming, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities.