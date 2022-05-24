DICE "winding down" future development on Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone

DICE is "winding down" future development on Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone, the studio announced today.

Speaking in a development update, the studio said it had "great ambition and high hopes" for the experience throughout our development, but it acknowledges that it "hasn’t found the right home" in Battlefield 2042. The team will now instead change its focus and energy to the modes players are engaging with the most.

That said, Hazard Zone will remain in the game, but the team will only be addressing critical errors and odd behaviors should they appear. In other words, don't expect new experiences, or content for Hazard Zone, and future maps will not support the mode.

The update also mentions that work on Renewal is "progressing well" and is now scheduled to release some time after Season 1. DICE said the changes will help improve much of the infantry experience on the map, which will help eliminate play spaces that “stretched the gameplay into quieter spaces” and will focus the action on the map's center.

Season 1 will launch in June and will mark the start of a year of new content coming to the game. You can expect four Seasons, four new Specialists, additional maps, and new weapons and gadgets. A Battle Pass is coming to Battlefield and it promises to provide you with a chance to earn new gameplay items through free tiers, and new cosmetic items across both free and premium tiers.

With the release of Season 1, a large update will be released not only bringing new content to the game, but also new Quality of Life enhancements, fixes, and improvements.

For more information on what to expect with Battlefield 2042 in the future, give the developer update a read and check out the video above.