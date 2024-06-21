Watch Blizzard detail why the PTR is coming back for Diablo 4's Season 5

It’s been smooth sailing for a while now in the world of Diablo 4. As bereft of new content as it is, Season 4: Loot Reborn is largely considered one of the game’s best, all thanks to the fundamental changes it brought to the game’s itemisation.

It’s also fair to attribute some of that success to the Season 4 PTR, the testing environment which offered players access to much of the then-upcoming season’s changes ahead of time. That was Diablo 4’s first instance of the PTR, but the sheer volume of changes justified it. That same PTR is coming back for Season 5, indicating that something big is brewing for the game’s next season, too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Diablo 4’s currently-running fourth season doesn’t end until the first week of August, so it’s a little surprising to see Blizzard tout the PTR of Season 5 this early into Season 4’s run. The game just recently received the mid-season update for S4, itself arriving ahead of schedule.

So what changes can we expect from Season 5? Well, that’s the question today’s livestream will answer. The developer is hosting a Campfire Chat today specifically to answer many of those questions, and presumably also unveil the PTR’s starting date.

Today’s developer stream is scheduled for 11m PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. The Season 5 PTR preview will be handled by lead season designer Daniel Tanguay, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson, with community director Adam Fletcher in the hosting chair.

Outside of learning about everything we can expect from the Season 5 PTR, the show will also share details on how to access this next iteration of the test realm. Unfortunately, it remains exclusive to BattleNet on PC, so console and Steam players will have to sit this one out, too.

As with all of those developer streams, the show will be bookended by a Q&A segment, which you should definitely stick around for - if you’re not too busy exploring Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

You can watch the show on Diablo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, and we’ve embedded the latter below.