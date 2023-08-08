Oh my god, you can actually tell when you're about to run into The Butcher in Diablo 4

If you've somehow been playing Diablo 4 this long and don't know who The Butcher is... you're out of touch. If you never actually met him in-game, you're very lucky/unlucky - depending on your perspective.

The Butcher is a legendary Diablo boss. His main gimmick is that he's the one who finds you, you never go into the game intending to fight him. The Butcher is a roaming boss with a low chance of triggering. He can pretty much spawn anywhere - in the open world, in dungeons etc. - and he has a habit of dropping in when you're down on healing items and barely surviving.

Sometimes, The Butcher can turn into a giant, just in case his normal form wasn't threatning enough. Everything is generally fair game when it comes to crafty ways of beating The Butcher, including taking advantage of terrain.

Obviously, The Butcher would be a lot less intimidating if you could tell when he's nearby and prepare yourself as much you can for the fight. Well, it turns out there is a way for you to do just that!

YouTube user GoinPostle2 shared this wonderful discovery on their YouTube channel. There's a clear musical cue that plays when The Butcher is close, and it's hard to miss, now that you know to look for it.

Listen for how the music changes yourself:

Of course, most people listen to podcasts or some music while they play, so the in-game music is likely turned off - so you may miss it. Still, if you can spot that musical note, you're going to greatly boost your chances of beating The Butcher.

Another neat tip GoinPostle2 shared is that The Butcher seems to struggle when you circle him, which should help squishy classes survive longer around him instead of having to constantly run/keep their distance. This tip may not work as well with Barbarians, and Druids, though.

Diablo 4's big 1.1.1 patch arrives today on all platforms. The update makes Barbarians, and Sorcerers stronger, expands player Stash, reduces re-spec costs, ups monster density in endgame dungeons and even brings a fix for that VRAM leak issue.