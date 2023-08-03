Diablo 4 won't use up all your VRAM after the next patch

Although it was not explicitly mentioned in the recently published 1.1.1 patch notes, Blizzard confirmed that the update is indeed going to have a fix for a long-running Diablo 4 problem.

The problem has to do with how Diablo 4 manages VRAM. At its worst, it can cause the game to crash once it's run out of VRAM to use. Before that happens, however, the game is going to chug and stutter unnecessarily, even when there should be enough VRAM for it to use.

The problem actually existed at launch, got fixed, then returned again in a recent patch. It also affected PlayStation 5 users, but all of that is thankfully going to be taken care off soon.

Adam Fletcher, Diablo community lead, confirmed when asked on Twitter that patch 1.1.1 will indeed introduce changes to VRAM management.

"We have had some tests internally with this and seen memory levels stay consistent over numerous hours of gameplay and porting in and out through towns," Fletcher explained, which is exactly what everyone who ran into this problem likes to hear. The bit about porting to/from towns is particularly relevant, as it seems to trigger the worst of it.

"We will monitor post 1.1.1 for any additional items," he added.

Patch 1.1.1 arrives Tuesday, August 8. Outside of that VRAM fix, the patch is mainly aimed at buffing all classes, particularly Barbarians and Sorcerers, as well as making the game more rewarding with an increase to Legendary drop rates in key areas. Monster density and boss health are also being adjusted to make the endgame XP more plentiful.