Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 brings Sorceress and Barbarians much needed buffs, makes Legendaries more common

It's looking like Blizzard is bringing Diablo 4 back on the right track, after the disappointing pre-Season 1 patch made everyone upset with its wide-sweeping nerfs, and what looked like an intentional slowing down of the game in key areas.

But things are looking good, because we finally have the full set of changes coming to the game with patch 1.1.1. Blizzard previously highlighted a few of the top-level changes in 1.1.1, but the full change log has now been revealed. Patch 1.1.1 arrives Tuesday, August 8.

The highlight of the new patch, of course, are all the buffs. All classes are being made more powerful and survivable, but Barbarian and Sorcerer get most of the love. The full list is on the Blizzard blog, but the gist is that late-game survivability for Sorcerers is improving, and Fury generation on Basic Skills is boosted for Barbarians.

While everyone should feel stronger, Blizzard wants to make bosses a little more challenging so they're not the easiest thing to clear in a dungeon. To that end, patch 1.1.1 is upping the HP of bosses above level 60. Level 80 get a 50% increase, level 100 get a 100% increases, level 120 a 120%, and level 150 a 150%. Monster density is also being increased in Nightmare Dungeons, as well as Helltide.

Patch 1.1.1 also adds a number of welcome boosts to drop rates for Legendaries. Level 35 and higher bosses are now guaranteed to drop a Legendary item. Treasure Goblins, too, will now drop Legendary items 100% of the time at level 15 and beyond, and an increased chance from level 6-14. Legion Events, too, should drop more Legendaries, and one is guaranteed at level 35 and beyond.

As promised, you'll also be able to buy one extra Stash tab once the patch has been released, and Elixirs now stack up to 99. The cost of refunding Skill and Paragon Points is being reduced, too, up to a maximum of 40% at level 100 - the higher the level the bigger the discount (from 12%).

We've rounded up some of the other interesting changes in the patch below.

General gameplay

Fixed an issue where the speed increase from the Spur skill while mounted was slower on Controller than Keyboard and Mouse.

Fixed an issue where Invasion portals spawned during certain Helltide events could be pushed off screen with Fear effects.

Fixed an issue where Paragon Rare Nodes would sometimes not provide bonuses with stat-boosting gear.

Fixed an issue where continuously enchanting an item could result in having the same stat show repeatedly in subsequent re-rolls.

Fixed an issue where post-death damaging effects ignored the damage reduction from stats of close or distant enemies.

Fixed an issue where mounting your steed while moving would behave erratically when playing on console.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where Elite enemies with the Teleporter affix could teleport from off-screen and deal excessive damage.

Fixed an issue where Tusked Charger enemies could still damage the player after dying.

Fixed an issue where the Corpse Spawn enemy wouldn't attack the player.

Fixed an issue where the Mahjoob monster was more difficult to defeat than intended.

Season of the Malignant

Fixed an issue where the Prudent Heart malignant power would not trigger while mounted.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Dance malignant power could behave as if the player was damaging themselves, which could apply other effects that occur when the player deals damage.

Fixed an issue where the Invoker of Varshan recipe could be lost.

Fixed an issue where the Barber malignant power would absorb damage from all other players and not just the player with it equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Urn of Bargaining season blessing was increasing the enchant costs for items.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Dance Malignant Heart could kill the player. It will no longer consume life if the player does not have enough life to pay.

Fixed an issue where effects that build up from dealing damage, such as Rogue's Inner Sight, wouldn't properly build up while the effect from the Barber Malignant Heart was active.

UI