Yes, this is an honourable way to defeat The Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher, otherwise known as the Diablo 4 boss responsible for around 2% of player deaths in the game, is a menace. Unlike most bosses in Diablo 4, The Butcher is not a boss you can prepare for and face on your own terms, so you're going to need to improvise.

That's because The Butcher is a roaming boss that will show up randomly anywhere in the world, and often does when you're down to your last few Healing Potions, and when you least expect him.

The Butcher is a formidable boss that will more than likely kill you and vanish. You may never get your revenge for many hours later, until you're once again ambushed by him. All that is to say: you're well within your rights to use any form of "cheese" to take out The Butcher.

That's what Reddit user crazycatlady1196 did when they got ambushed by the tough boss. Not only did it show up to chase the player, it did so alongside three other bosses they were already fighting.

Crazycatlady1196's solution? Use Diablo 4's terrain to their advantage. It turns out, The Butcher doesn't know how to handle elevation. So, if you find yourself near a ladder or hill, simply climb up and pelt him from the safety of your platform.

That's what crazycatlady1196 did here, as you can see in their video below.

"I was thinking why is this extra hard [right now] & I realized it was The Butcher with the other bosses and DIPPPPPED [because] he already took out 5/9 of my Health Potions, this is what it came to... I am admitting to being a cheater and I am not proud of it but at least I lived," they wrote.

This is quite an old trick, actually. Many of those who were unlucky enough to face The Butcher, found out quite early that elevation is a major weakness for the boss. Setting aside how time-consuming and mind-numbing the process is, you're still going to need a decent ranged skill to deal damage.

This won't be a problem for Sorcerers, Rogues, and Necromancers. Other classes, however, are going to struggle. Considering how diverse build variety is in Diablo 4 you may not even have a single ranged skill at your disposal.

If you truly must defeat The Butcher, Diablo 4 lets you re-spec on the fly. So you could always look up a good ranged build for your class, and quickly apply it and do the deed.

Want some helpful tips? We have a whole Diablo 4 guide you can read. For everything else, check the Diablo 4 page to catch up on news and community goings-on.