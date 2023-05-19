If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
EMPOWER YOURSELF

Diablo 4 features over 50 accessibility options to help you thwart Lilith and her minions

Combat demons your way.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has outlined some of the accessibility features for Diablo 4, and there are over 50 covering dexterity, text, and vision.

To make the game more accessible, navigate to the Settings Menu, where you will find all sorts of personalization options.

Diablo 4 | Book of Lorath - Episode 2: Sanctuary

Below is a list of options highlighted today by Blizzard in a blog post on accessibility.

Dexerity Assistance

  • Button Remapping
  • Skill Toggle and Action Wheel Activation
  • Swap Left and Right Sticks
  • Persist Target Lock

Text Assistance

  • Cinematic Subtitles
  • Speech to Text

Vision Assistance

  • Font and Cursor Resizing
  • In-Game Gear Audio Cues
  • Player and Item Highlighting
  • Screen Reader

Blizzard said its accessibility ambitions won’t end with the above, and that the game will become more accessible year after year.

More details on the aformentioned features can be found through the link to the blog post.

Diablo 4 releases on June 6.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Bird view / Isometric, Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IV and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch