Diablo 4 features over 50 accessibility options to help you thwart Lilith and her minions

Blizzard has outlined some of the accessibility features for Diablo 4, and there are over 50 covering dexterity, text, and vision.

To make the game more accessible, navigate to the Settings Menu, where you will find all sorts of personalization options.

Diablo 4 | Book of Lorath - Episode 2: Sanctuary

Below is a list of options highlighted today by Blizzard in a blog post on accessibility.

Dexerity Assistance

Button Remapping

Skill Toggle and Action Wheel Activation

Swap Left and Right Sticks

Persist Target Lock

Text Assistance

Cinematic Subtitles

Speech to Text

Vision Assistance

Font and Cursor Resizing

In-Game Gear Audio Cues

Player and Item Highlighting

Screen Reader

Blizzard said its accessibility ambitions won’t end with the above, and that the game will become more accessible year after year.

More details on the aformentioned features can be found through the link to the blog post.

Diablo 4 releases on June 6.