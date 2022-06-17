The latest big thing in the Destiny 2 community? Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

If you’ve been hanging around the Destiny 2 subreddit over the past few days, you may have noticed the latest thing taking the community by storm. This time around, everyone’s got their thinking hats on as they try to determine the outcome of PvP scenarios in “Who Wants to Be a Glimmillionaire”.

This, of course, is a play on the famous game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where a question and four potential answers are presented to contestants in the hopes they can figure out the correct option. In this newfound Destiny 2 version, the community has had to take a look at a bizarre or ambiguous PvP scenario and determine what the outcome will be.

This all comes from the mind of Reddit user No_Consequence_9647, a longtime Bungie fan who has been invested in the series since the original Destiny. With the sci-fi FPS as their main game ever since they got their hands on it, No_Consequence started creating gaming related YouTube content alongside another friend they met 16 years ago.

Ramping up their creative output during COVID through short gaming-related videos, the skills they’ve gained were put into use only a few days ago with the premier of Who Wants to be a Glimmillionaire. No_Consequence tells us through via DM: “ I had the idea for a while now to make a quiz type video for my shorts. And the other day I had a video that fitted perfectly. So I then started thinking of how to visualise it [in a way that] would be recognized around the world. And when looking up some different quizzes WWTBAM popped up and knew that was gonna be it.”

Unlike the original show, which was mostly a serious game show with the exception of jokes made by presenters, Who Wants to Be a Glimmillionaire is created with a comedic tone in mind. All the clips used so far show off funnier aspects of Destiny 2 PvP - and the available answers reflect the chaotic nature of the game’s competitive environment. “I feel like these days people take gaming way too seriously and fun isn’t even a part of it anymore.” No_Consequence writes. “Forcing themselves to grind and do things they kinda don’t want to do. So this is my way of showing who I am as a person and that games should be enjoyed.”

I'm not ashamed to admit that I got this wrong.

Despite being a content creator for the game and an avid fan of the series, No_Consequence isn’t actually a fan of recent changes to the PvP side of the game. “I play everything but I’m more of a PvP main and I'm not a huge fan of the latest changes. Especially the in-air accuracy [changes] - those are a step back as I see it. But I understand the changes and wonder what direction they will be going in in the future. There are a lot of changes that do benefit the game so I’ll be here waiting.”

When it comes to PvE, their outlook takes a more positive turn: “I’m loving the duality dungeon and trying to solo it is awesome. The changes to solar are insane too. Seeing all those new builds and possibilities, just like with void 3.0 and stasis, and hopefully arc 3.0 too, are just so satisfying to watch.”

With only two entries into the video series currently on Reddit, they’ve been received with overwhelming positivity by the online community. “My reaction to the mostly positive feedback is always great. I love hearing people enjoy my stupid videos. I've had some videos blow up on Reddit and everytime I appreciate it so much when they let me know the enjoyed it, and when I can I actually thank everyone, especially the ones who pay to thank my by sending medals.”