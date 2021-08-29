Bungie disables Hunter and Titan exotics in Destiny 2 due to "unintentional" competitive advantages

Bungie has temporarily disabled both the Hunters' Radiant Dance Machines Hunter leg armour and the Titans' Wormgod Caress in Destiny 2 after it was discovered both were conferring uninentional bonuses to players in the Crucible and Gambit modes.

Radiant Dance Machines (a new Hunter exotic) have been disabled in both the Crucible and Gambit modes because they allowed Hunters to dodge "an unintended amount of times" in the competitive modes. To put it simply, it gave Hunters the option to just dive about the arena, avoiding fire from other Guardians and gaining an unfair advantage and allowed them to charge their Supers very quickly, too.

"Due to an issue that allows Hunters to dodge an unintended amount of times in a row, we have temporarily disabled the Radiant Dance Machines Exotic Hunter leg armor in Gambit and all PvP activities," Bungie has said in a tweet.

Elsewhere, we've seen the Titans' Wormgod Caress exotic gauntlets disabled entirely – including in single-player/co-operative content. They have been fully disabled "due to an issue where Titans could unintentionally do large amounts of damage with their throwing hammers".

This week, we learned more about Destiny 2's next expansion, Witch Queen.

The Witch Queen comes with area called Savathun's Throne World which harbors the new Lucent Hive Guardians which will wield the Light against you, and they have their own Hive Ghosts. So they will be something to contend with.

You can expect some new weapons to deal use against them, such as the Glaive which is a melee weapon. In order to acquire it and some of the other new weapons, you will make use of a new crafting system. You’ll be able to forge all of The Witch Queen and Seasonal weapons, and the system will be more versatile than the Umbral system - it will even allow you to hunt for specific perks.

Witch Queen launches February 22, 2022 – and Season of the Lost is live in-game now.