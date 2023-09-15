Destiny 2 is going to get rid of one of its currencies like it did with its content

Bungie has announced in its latest Destiny 2 this Week at Bungie blog a major change to the game's economy. Legendary Shards, one of the game's many, many currencies is going away.

Bungie will be removing the currency entirely from the game with the launch of the next expansion, The Final Shape. However, changes will start taking place at the launch of Season 23, which is kicking off at the end of November.

First, Legendary Shard costs will be removed from the Monument to Lost Lights. Then, non-Adept focusing will no longer cost Shards. Finally, all Legendary Shards will be remove with the release of the expansion.

The issue of Legendary Shard's place within the wider Destiny 2 economy is long and complicated. The currency has existed in the game for years, and it's generally gained by dismantling Legendary gear. Legendary Shards are used to Masterwork gear (basically, maximise their power), and to decode Engrams.

The problem is that veteran players have way more than they could ever spend. At the same time, new players are struggling to earn enough Legendary Shards to engage with the new systems/features that keep getting introduced, which rely on them.

Bungie explained in the blog post that no amount of adjusting the Legendary Shard costs would be both attainable for new players, while being impactful for existing players with thousands of them.

Legendary Shards have also suffered from a few soft-exploits over the years, which allowed players to get more of them than Bungie anticipated.

"For a long time now, it's been our goal to make the game easier to understand and to reduce the bloat of currencies, consumables, and items, while ensuring that players feel like their time is valued for how long they’ve spent playing the many activities across the game," Bungie's economy team explained.

"Sometimes we get this right, sometimes we don’t. We always learn."

While the developer is aware that it can be frustrating to lose, well, anything you've been accruing over the years, it's not planning on offering players any compensation. Before the change goes live with the next season, you can head to the Cryptarch's Materials Exchange and swap your Legendary Shards for something you might want instead.