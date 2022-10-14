Dead Space extended gameplay trailer features a more in-depth look at the reimagined USG Ishimura

A Dead Space Anniversary Livestream was held earlier today, followed by multiple previews and an extended gameplay trailer of the upcoming remake.

The PlayStation Blog was one of the outlets that went hands-on with the title, and it had plenty to say about it.

You already know that there is Zero-G freedom of movement, no loading screens, it's extra gory, and that Isaac is fully voiced. But did you know he can observe Necromorph transformations in real-time and similar to the beginning of Dead Space 2? If not, now you do.

New to the game are junction boxes that require you to reroute power between different ship functions, and sometimes you will be faced with a choice of actions. The game also features locked doors and loot containers that you access after acquiring upgraded security clearance. Because of this, you will likely want to backtrack a bit to open a container you passed by before you earned clearance. As far as the locked doors are concerned, there's one that involves a new side quest.

The Dead Space remake will also feature an Intensity Director. It basically makes ambient noises louder and provides a few jump-scares over something trivial, like a pipe bursting. However, it can also trigger a surprise Necromorph attack. It also makes exploration more intense, challenging, and unpredictable. The ambiance may also change each time you return to a previously explored area, making each experience unique.

This time out, you can expect expanded weapon upgrade paths, and you can upgrade weapons to include attachments by spending nodes.

Of course, you also expect enhanced visuals, an enhanced narrative, you can strategize stasis, use the Bench to customize your suit or upgrade your weapons, and the UI is easier to read.

There's more to it, of course, so you should hit up the link to the PlayStation Blog and give the preview a read.

You should also give the extended gameplay walkthrough above a watch. In it, senior producer Philippe Ducharme provides a more in-depth look at the reimagined USG Ishimura, showing off key improvements including updated visual fidelity, the interconnected ship, and more.

Dead Space is out January 27 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.