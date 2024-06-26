The original Dead Rising is getting a remaster

The Dead Rising series has been dormant for what feels like an eternity. The last mainline game in the zombie-killing playground series was 2017’s Dead Rising 4. Longtime fans, however, only really consider the first two games to be worthy of the name - and it looks like Capcom might actually agree.

The Japanese publisher just unveiled the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a remaster of the original Dead Rising, currently in development at its studios in Japan.

The new game is exactly what it says on the tin, a remastered version of the original game coming to modern platforms. It's got a new coat of paint, and Frank's got a horrendous new hairline. You can watch the reveal trailer yourself below!

Dead Rising is one of Capcom’s most beloved series, but until today’s announcement, many felt it had been abandoned. Capcom is currently witnessing a new renaissance, thanks to multiple successful and critically acclaimed games. Dead Rising, however, has been weirdly kept away from that party.

Things have clearly changed, though, and it’s something Dead Rising fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see. More broadly, it also indicates that Capcom is not done with the zombie series, meaning the newly-announced game may just be the company’s way of testing the waters before investing in a full-fledged sequel.

It’s also notable that, given Capcom has no Western studios left, the game is being handled by a core team in Japan, yet another thing that longtime fans will appreciate.