VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.26: The best game that crashed at the worst possible time

I've given up writing brilliant intros to these, now. If you want them to return, simply leave a bag containing £100k in unmarked bank notes on the hill at the top of the road near the church, behind the bin. Thanks. Alternatively, write a comment saying how much you miss the wonderful intros. You have exactly one week.

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 26 - The best game that crashed at the worst possible time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, James Billcliffe, and Jim Trinca.

Can you guess who picked which games? MechAssault 2, Runescape, and Dead Rising.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way. I came up with this weeks, but hated it so much I picked the first game that came to mind despite knowing it wouldn't win.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it. We ran out of time to make a hilarious Chris Bratt image this week, so just imagine him trying to talk to someone about a topic he finds umcomfortable, such as if Coke is better than Pepsi, for fear he'll upset the person he's talking to (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Just pretend this is a wonderful bit of image editing, not a sentence.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.