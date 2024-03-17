Bored of RuneScape? Its co-creator has finally revealed their new, free-to-play MMO 10 years in the making

RuneScape has been around for a long time now, so if you're looking for a new, also free-to-play MMO, one of its original co-creators might be able to help you out.

Earlier this week, new developer on the block Fen Research revealed its first game Brighter Shores, a studio founded by RuneScape designer Andrew Gowers, with development having apparently taken the best part of 10 years. Right off the bat you can see in the game's reveal trailer that it feels similar to RuneScape in vibes, complete with that isometric perspective, though it's not all the same. The game's description on Steam explains that it is "is an enchanting point-and-click style RPG with hundreds of hours of gameplay, set in a land of magic and mysteries, with a huge number of professions to try, and something new to find around every corner," which again, sounds a whole lot like RuneScape.

The Steam page further explains that "as the newest recruit in the Hopeport town guard, you are looking to make a name for yourself. This soon turns out to be a more challenging role than you had anticipated, with a strange storm raging over the harbour and unrest from the local goblins." You'll apparently work towards becoming one of three legendary classes, Cryoknight, Guardian or Hammermage, but there are plenty of professions to choose from too like being a fisher, miner, blacksmith, and more, all of which sound quite chill for the most part.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You also apparently won't have to worry about tons of micro-transactions, instead there'll be an "all-inclusive premium pass" that unlocks additional quests and areas that will be released across the game's episodic narrative - you'll also need this pass if you want to trade items with other players, or change your name, so it sounds like it'll have some occasionally necessary quality of life features.

Brighter Shores is apparently planned for a Q3 release this year, with no more specific a date than that, but you'll be able to play it on PC and Mac when it does launch.