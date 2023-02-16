Dead by Daylight reveals modern tech-driven chapter, Tools of Torment

An all-new chapter is arriving in Dead by Daylight, bringing with it tactical killer, The Skull Merchant, and sibling survivors, Thalito and Renato Lyra. This particular chapter, Tools of Torment, marks Dead by Daylight’s 27th Chapter.

Check out the official Dead by Daylight Tools of Torment trailer here.

Of course, with a new killer and two new survivors coming on board, that means there’s new perks for players to grind for.

The Skull Merchant is the “first original modern female slasher”, as stated in a Behaviour Interactive press release. She’s a wealthy tech executive, eating up smaller companies publicly, while literally going on killing sprees in her spare time. Her power, Eyes in the Sky, allows her to position four drones around the map to watch over survivors and ultimately hunt them.

If a survivor is locked onto by the drone, they’ll be put into the Exposed state, meaning only one hit from the killer, and they’ll be downed.

The rest of The Skull Merchant’s perks are as follows:

THWACK

THWACK is activated for 45/60/75 seconds after hooking a survivor. The next time the killer breaks a wall or pallet, all survivors within 32 metres will scream and be visible for 4 seconds.

Game Afoot

Game Afoot activates while chasing the killer’s obsession. Anyone that is hit with a basic attack, while also with the total most time in chase, becomes the obsession.

This grants a 5% Haste effect for 8/9/10 seconds after a damaging a generator, or breaking a wall/pallet.

Leverage

Leverage will activate and grant you one token each time you hook a survivor. You can earn up to 10 tokens. For each token, survivor's healing speed is reduced by a stackable 3/4/5% for 30 seconds; this can stack up to 30/40/50%.

This killer also comes with a lair of her own, but not an entirely new map. The Skull Merchant will reside on pre-existing map, MacMillan Estate’s Shelter Woods. Except, some shipping containers have mysteriously appeared, which happen to be The Skull Merchant’s Hunting Camp.

As for the two survivors, hailing from Brazil, Thalita and Renato Lyra are the first siblings to join Dead by Daylight. A direct juxtaposition to their accompanying killer, these two sisters are mentors to local children, highly caring, and ideal survivors.

The perks for the two survivors are as follows:

Blood Rush

When the survivor is one hook away from death, Blood Rush will activate. Activate the ability to lose a health state but instantly recover from the Exhausted effect; the survivor will then have the Broken effect for 28/24/20 seconds, while healing. If you take damage in this time, you will not be healed.

You can’t use this ability more than once during a trial.

Background Player

After unhooking a survivor, you can sprint at 150% your normal speed for 6 seconds. You will then be Exhausted for 60/50/40 seconds, and you cannot use this ability while Exhausted.

Teamwork: Collective Stealth

When a survivor finishes healing you, this perk activates. Both you and the survivor who healed you will then suppress Scratch Marks for as long as you stay within 12 metres of one another, or one player loses a health state.

This perk does not stack.

Cut Loose

During chase, if you complete a rushed vault, this perk activates for 4/5/6 seconds. Cut Loose will then suppress any noise notifications from vaulting. If you perform another rushed vault while the perk is active, it resets again. After this, the cooldown for the perk is 45 seconds.

Friendly Competition

Friendly Competition activate after completing a generator alongside another survivor. It will then increase the repair speed of yourself and the other survivors on the generator by 5% for the next 45/60/75 seconds.

Teamwork: Power of Two

Whenever you finish healing another survivor, this perk activates. You’ll both receive a 5% Haste effect for as long as you stay within 12 metres of one another, or until one of you loses a health-state.

This perk cannot be stacked and has a cooldown of 180/160/140 seconds.

Dead by Daylight’s Tools of Torment chapter is currently available to play as a part of the Public Test Beta. It’ll be officially released on 7 March 2023 on all platforms. Don't forget to take a look at our Dead by Daylight codes, too.