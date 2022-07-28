If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead by Daylight developer, Behaviour Interactive, announces its first games showcase

What horrors are waiting for us?
News by Kelsey Raynor
The developer behind Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive, has revealed that it will be hosting its first ever games showcase in early August, 2022.

The event, named Behaviour Beyond, will happen on the eve of the developer's 30th anniversary, and is said to boast a bunch of exciting announcements for Dead by Daylight, but also some key announcements for new games and universes. You'll be able to tune into the showcase via the Behaviour Interactive Twitch and YouTube channels on August 3, from 1:30 PM EDT / 6:30 PM BST.

If you're a fan of Dead by Daylight, which is one of our best horror games of all time, this will no doubt be pretty thrilling news. After the success of the first Resident Evil chapter added to the game, we now know that we're in for a second. However, little details have been shared about this, and this showcase certainly looks to clear up some questions that fans have.

Will we finally find out what Project W means? And does it mean Albert Wesker will be arriving on the scene? The tweet below from the developer certainly insinuates that we may finally have our questions answered.

Only time will tell, but Dead by Daylight news isn't all that there is to look forward to. Behaviour also revealed recently that a Dead by Daylight dating sim, Hooked on You, is on the horizon. While the game doesn't have a release date just yet, there's every chance that the showcase may give us some more details as to when to expect this game.

Behaviour Interactive's announcement also suggests that some of their announcements will pave the way for new games and universes. While we don't know any more as to what this means, there's every chance Behaviour may be delving into a new IP, or I'm just being hopeful!

The developer's catalogue of games also includes licenses titles, including Jurassic World Primal Ops, and Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall. Whether we'll see any news on these is not known.

Will you be tuning in for Behaviour Beyond? If so, what are you most looking forward to (hopefully) hearing more about?

