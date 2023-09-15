Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 release date revealed alongside a new Phantom Liberty trailer

CD Projekt RED announced a release date for Update 2.0 to Cyberpunk 2077 in the latest episode of Night City Wire.

When free Update 2.0 drops on September 21, you can expect redesigned skill trees and perks, revamped cyberware and new capacity system, combat AI improvements, a new police system, UI and UX improvements, new radio stations, and changes to loot, items, and crafting.

A very short video regarding the release date for Update 2.0.

Something else included in the update is vehicle combat and car chases. This will provides the option to take out enemies from the safety of your vehicle.

You can shoot your pistols or SMGs from the back of your motorcycle, through your car windshield, or out of the side window. If you have a car with CrystalDome tech, you only need to open the sliding doors and shoot. While on a motorcycle, you can also use melee weapons and even slice the wheels of other cars.

Another option is to use the newly mounted Gatling guns available on certain nomad cars with CrystalDome tech. But, if you want to be more subtle about things, netrunners can use their hacking abilities to explode other cars, cause them to hit the brakes hard, or accelerate without stopping.

With the update, car chases will happen more organically, with the NCPD actively chasing you if you try to get away.

Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue.

Alongside news on Update 2.0, CDPR released a new cinematic trailer for the Phantom Liberty expansion.

When the paid expansion drops on September 26, you can expect a completely new Relic skill tree, the addition of a new district called Dogtown, a new storyline and characters, vehicle missions and air drops, dynamic events, and new quests, gigs, and boss fights, and more.

You can also expect over 100 new items spanning weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion, vehicle missile launchers, and the level cap will be increased to 60.

To get you ahead of the curve, CDPR has released the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner. This free tool lets you create, and plan builds for the upcoming expansion and allows everyone to familiarize themselves with the changes made to the perk system, including the Relic skill tree from Phantom Liberty.

You can find out more on Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 in the latest episode of Night City Wire

Join Idris Elba as he spills some tea about the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

Another video was released, and this one features actor Idris Elba discussing his role as secret agent Solomon Reed.

Reed is an experienced FIA agent who has proven himself in many covert intelligence missions. Loyal and with a strong sense of duty, Reed can easily tap into the network of countless spies and netrunners, is a pro at extracting information, and can break into even the most tightly guarded places.

But can you trust him? Throughout the expansion, you will learn more about him and will be able to decide for yourself.