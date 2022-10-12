Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsychosis mod takes inspiration from Edgerunners

A new mod has been made available for Cyberpunk 2077, and it adds Cyberpsychosis to the mix.

Over on Nexus, modder DJ_Kovrik has created an Edgerunners-inspired addition that adds a Humanity Cost system for cyberware implants and low Humanity side-effects including cyberpsychosis (thanks, Games Radar).

Wannabe Edgerunner - A Simple Cyberpsychosis Mod basically adds Humanity as a stat. This stat depends on installed cyberware, Berserk/Sandevistan usages, and committed kills. With each implant, your Humanity will permanently decrease while installed.

On the other hand, cyberware usage and enemy kills will decrease Humanity temporarily, so you can restore it after getting the "Rested" effect. Other apartment events like Energized or Refreshed will also work.

You can track your Humanity value via the Cyberware menu screen or with a widget that appears above your HP bar.

In short, the mod replicates what happens when you have too much cyberware installed, as is seen in the Edgerunner show on Netflix, which is a great anime tie-in.

The mod makes it so that when you have too much cyberware installed, you will notice glitches. If you do nothing about it, you will go into pre-psychosis, adding a critical chance debuff and can trigger the last stage, Cyberpsychosis. This stage buffs your movement speed, armor value, and health regeneration, and if your character is not in an interior or dangerous area, it triggers police spawn as well. But again, you lose Humanity in the process.

To prevent low Humanity penalties, you can use Neuroblockers, an injector that removes lower Humanity side-effects and freezes Humanity points loss while active. You can buy it at some Ripperdocs, and you can craft Neuroblockers thanks to a recipe available in a few medical shops.

If this sounds interesting to you, hit up Nexus Mods. And, if you want to add more to your game, here's our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods.