Counter-Strike 2 has finally been revealed, with a limited test available today

An improved tick-rate, responsive smokes, and a levelled-up world. Those awaiting the rumoured Counter-Strike 2 have something to rejoice over, as we have finally received our first glimpse of the new game from Valve.

Here's Counter-Strike 2's Levelling Up The World trailer.

That’s not all, either. After remaining tight-lipped for so long, Valve is spoiling us. Not only is Counter-Strike 2 confirmed to release during summer 2023, but a limited beta test for the game begins today.

It’s full speed ahead for Valve right now, clearly. While we all expected some news regarding Counter-Strike 2 soon, most of us were banking on tomorrow, March 23, being the big reveal. Alas, Valve surprises us once more by dropping an announcement, various trailers, and a limited beta test all at once.

In a series of short YouTube videos shared directly by Valve, Counter-Strike 2’s new features and new look is shown off. The team has stated that Counter-Strike 2 is an “overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience.”

Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: pic.twitter.com/iTtguRHJ0S — CS:GO (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How exactly did Valve confirm the game to fans, though? A single tweet that reads nothing but “Counter-Strike 2.” Very funny, guys.

Counter-Strike 2. — CS:GO (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Trailers launched alongside the confirmation show off how smoke grenades have been changed to now be more responsive (Valorant is quaking in its boots right now), and the tick rate will be improved, making the multiplayer shooter experience much better for everyone involved.

And of course, who can forget about CS:GO’s beloved maps? “Maps in Counter-Strike are core to the game, and maps in Counter-Strike 2 are being improved in every way.”

If you’re specifically hoping to jump into the limited beta test for Counter-Strike 2 stat, you’re not alone. The CS:GO Twitter states that the limited test is available today, with a link for more information on the Counter-Strike website.

That said, players will be selected for the Counter-Strike limited test based on “a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.” Simply put, if you have been invited to participate, you will receive a notification on CS:GO's main menu.

If you get invited to jump in and play, do let us know what you think! As for the rest of us, it looks like we’ll be waiting until summer, which isn’t all that far away.