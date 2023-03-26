CS:GO hits a new all-time concurrent player count following Counter-Strike 2 reveal

Counter-Strike 2 was officially revealed just this week, and with that CS:GO has recently broken a record for highest number of concurrent players.

CS:GO might be more than a decade old, but that doesn't mean it isn't still performing incredibly well. As spotted by Eurogamer, heading over to SteamDB will tell you that the team-based shooter has hit a massive new player peak of 1.5 million (or 1,519,457 to be specific) this weekend. That's 1.5 million players concurrently, to be clear, as in that many people all playing the shooter at one time, certainly impressive for such an old title. This new record also makes it the game with the second-biggest concurrent player count ever, behind PUBG Battlegruonds' own record of 3.2 million - a bit of a difference.

This record is just the newest one this year, as it actually achieved a record of 1.4 million players just a couple of weeks ago. It wouldn't be entirely unsurprising that the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 played a role in encouraging so many players to jump into the game at once.

Counter-Strike 2 was sort of leaked earlier in the month, as references to the game appeared in some updates for Nvidia drivers, but Valve officially revealed the sequel this week. It promises to be a big overhaul to every system and piece of content in the game, with Valve showing off a number of videos on how things have changed. There is a limited test on the way, which Valve provided an FAQ for, but it seems like it'll be more about how much you played CS:GO than it being an open beta test or anything.

Counter-Strike fans are also currently trying to work out the release date through trigonometry, which ya know, sure, if you've got the time to do stuff like that. We do know it'll be out this summer some time, so it won't be long until we find out anyway.