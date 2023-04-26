Control designer founds Anchorpoint Studio with Netease

A new studio called AnchorPoint Studios has been announced, founded by Paul Ehreth in collaboration with Netease Games.

The studio is set to create AAA Action Adventure games, although there's no word on what they're working exactly right now. Ehreth, if you didn't know, was the lead designer behind Control. He also had special thanks credits on Halo 5, so there's some serious credibility behind the wheel at this new venture.

Check out the trailer for Naraka Bladepoint, probably the biggest Netease game out right now.

AnchorPoint Studios will have two studios, one in Barcelona and the other in Seattle. This stands out not just as a new studio with some heavy hitters ebhind it, but also as the latest example of Netease's expansion into Western Game Development.

Earlier this year they opened a UK studio called Spliced which employs several veterns from Epic Games, Rockstar, and EA. They've also made serious moves in IP creation, hriring the creative director behind Watch Dogs 1 & 2 and setting them up in a new studios in Montreal.

It is getting harder and harder to ignore the moves being made by the Chinese mega-corportation in the world of video games. Games like Naraka Bladepoint continue to foster their own audiences, and there's a steady stream of new projects looking to do the same. While they've yet to launch a game that truly captures the hearts of Western audiences, there's no sign of slowing despite international economic woes.

On the flip side of the coin, Netease has also recently seen their partnership with Activision Blizzard fall apart in China. Netease has eportedly levied a $43.5 million lawsuit against the companies in the falout of that particular event.

What are your thoughts on AnchorPoitn Studios? Are you excited about what it's working on, as well as Netease' wider expansion? Letu s know your thoughts below.