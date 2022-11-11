Control 2 currently in concept stage, initial development budget amounts to €50 million

Remedy has announced it is working with 505 Games on the sequel to its 2019 release, Control, and it has a rather large budget.

The studio has signed an agreement with publisher 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, formerly known as Codename Heron.

Control - Story Trailer

Announced in June 2021 and currently in the concept stage, Control 2’s initial development budget amounts to €50 million ($51.5 million) and Remedy will retain the ownership of the game’s intellectual property. The development, marketing, post-launch investments, as well as future net revenues generated by the game, will be equally split between 505 Games and Remedy.

"With Control, we leaped into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, the audience, for making Control such a success for us," said Control franchise director Mikael Kasurinen.

"With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown. It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and it will be built on Remedy’s proprietary Northlight engine and tools. Remedy will publish the game on the PC platform and 505 Games will publish it on console platforms.

“We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together," said Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of 505 Games. "Since its launch, Control has sold over 3 million copies, and is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts."

"We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

Control is an action-adventure game that revolves around a secret US government agency, the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), tasked with containing and studying phenomena that violate the laws of reality.

As Jesse Faden, you explore the Oldest House, the FBC's paranormal headquarters, and use your abilities against an enemy known as the Hiss.