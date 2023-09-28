Cities: Skylines 2 console release delayed to spring 2024

Cities: Skylines 2 will miss its October release on consoles.

The delay was announced today by publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order.

Cities: Skylines 2 - If you can dream it, you can build it.

Originally set for release alongside PC on October 24, the development team concluded it needed more time to "reach the quality targets" it had set to provide the best experience on consoles. Moving the PlayStation and Xbox versions to spring 2024 will give the team the time it needs to match quality and performance across all platforms.

More updates on the console release window will be shared soon. As the team continues to work on optimization, the minimum and recommended PC specs have been updated.

Recommended Spec FHD machines:

CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD equivalent

OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit | Windows 11

Minimum Spec FHD machines:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) | AMD equivalent

OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

PC users will still be able to pick the game up on Steam and Microsoft Store on October 24.