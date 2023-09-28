If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BUILD IN THE SPRING

Cities: Skylines 2 console release delayed to spring 2024

PC players can still build their dream cities on October 24.

Cities: Skylines 2
Image credit: Paradox Interactive
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Cities: Skylines 2 will miss its October release on consoles.

The delay was announced today by publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order.

Cities: Skylines 2 - If you can dream it, you can build it.

Originally set for release alongside PC on October 24, the development team concluded it needed more time to "reach the quality targets" it had set to provide the best experience on consoles. Moving the PlayStation and Xbox versions to spring 2024 will give the team the time it needs to match quality and performance across all platforms.

More updates on the console release window will be shared soon. As the team continues to work on optimization, the minimum and recommended PC specs have been updated.

Recommended Spec FHD machines:

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD equivalent
  • OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit | Windows 11

Minimum Spec FHD machines:

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) | AMD equivalent
  • OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

PC users will still be able to pick the game up on Steam and Microsoft Store on October 24.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch