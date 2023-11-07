Cities: Skylines 2 won’t be getting any paid DLC until its performance issues have been fixed

As you might have heard, Cities: Skylines 2 has had some teething issues from a performance perspective, with developer Colossal Order now having pledged not to release paid DLC until it’s finished sorting them out.

We did get a bit of a warning about the problems that’ve been causing the game to run poorly for some players prior to its release, but that hasn’t stopped players from voicing their unhappiness while they wait for optimisation patches to arrive. Some even thought, based on their research, that how the game renders the pearly whites of NPC citizens could be contributing to its performance, though we’ve since learned that isn’t the case.

Now, Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen has addressed the state of the game in a blog post, encouraging players to provide “constructive criticism” on the game without attacking any developers or fellow fans. This follows the removal of a radio advert from CS2 which some had felt was offensive.

Later in the post, Hallikainen wrote: “We will not release new paid content for Cities: Skylines II before the outstanding performance issues are fixed to our standards. As a small team, we must focus on the task at hand to avoid spreading too thin."

“We are also very much looking forward to starting to go through your suggestions for Cities: Skylines II, such as adding some beloved quality-of-life improvements already familiar from the predecessor that were missed in the sequel due to priorities and time constraints.”

The CEO closed by declaring: “My pledge to you is that Colossal Order will keep working on Cities: Skylines II so it will reach its full potential.”

Hallikainen also addressed a number of issues that the team are currently grappling with, including several affecting how rubbish is collected in cities, one of which had apparently been causing some garbage trucks to suddenly disappear during their rounds.

The game’s next patch will aim to address another bizarre issue that’s been leading some metropolises to develop a huge population of stray dogs, with Hallikainen teasing the idea of an animal shelter DLC inspired by the bug potentially arriving down the line.

If the performance issues that’ve been plaguing Cities: Skylines 2 have left you unsure whether it’s worth giving a go, make sure to check out our review.