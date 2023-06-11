If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LOOK TO THE SKYLINES

Cities Skylines 2 coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 24

We can't wait to build a big new city then hike up the tax, now on Game Pass!

Cities Skylines 2 release date trailer screenshot
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Cities: Skyline 2 just got an October 24 release date, with the game coming to PC and Xbox Series X / S late this year. The game will alosb e launching on Game Pass, which is great news for those subscribed to that service.

Cities: Skylines, the city mangaement game, has come a long way from eating Sim City's lunch several years ago. With the new game, Paradox Interactive appears to be lining up to evolve on their previously hugely popualar game. You can check out the short release date trailer yourself below!

Watch on YouTube
Check out the Cities Skylines 2 trailer hre

Earlier this year, Paradox dubbed this new game "revolutionary" upon its reveal (thanks Rock Paper Shotgun), but we've yet to get a good glimpse at proper gameplay until now. While what we do see is small in terms of quanity, seeing buildings pop up over time as the geography changes gradually is exactly the short of thing Cities: Skylines fans probably want to see.

Then there are the glorious menus, as we see different views on the cities and impotant details pop up. Not only does the game look visually appealing, it looks as though the sort of macro and micro management Cities: Skylines fans want are all present.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know below, as well as your thoughts on the rest of the Xbox Games Showcase. There have been a bunch of rad reveals today, including Avowed! You can check out our coverage of that trailer here!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch