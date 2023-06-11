Cities Skylines 2 coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 24

Cities: Skyline 2 just got an October 24 release date, with the game coming to PC and Xbox Series X / S late this year. The game will alosb e launching on Game Pass, which is great news for those subscribed to that service.

Cities: Skylines, the city mangaement game, has come a long way from eating Sim City's lunch several years ago. With the new game, Paradox Interactive appears to be lining up to evolve on their previously hugely popualar game. You can check out the short release date trailer yourself below!

Watch on YouTube Check out the Cities Skylines 2 trailer hre

Earlier this year, Paradox dubbed this new game "revolutionary" upon its reveal (thanks Rock Paper Shotgun), but we've yet to get a good glimpse at proper gameplay until now. While what we do see is small in terms of quanity, seeing buildings pop up over time as the geography changes gradually is exactly the short of thing Cities: Skylines fans probably want to see.

Then there are the glorious menus, as we see different views on the cities and impotant details pop up. Not only does the game look visually appealing, it looks as though the sort of macro and micro management Cities: Skylines fans want are all present.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know below, as well as your thoughts on the rest of the Xbox Games Showcase. There have been a bunch of rad reveals today, including Avowed!