Cities: Skylines 2 still isn't faring all that well, as its console ports get indefinitely delayed

Cities: Skylines 2 has struggled since it launched last year, and it's showing no signs of stopping as its console ports have been delayed indefinitely.

When Cities: Skylines 2 launched last year, it did so with more than a few problems. In fact, things were so bad the devs had to assure everyone that it won't be releasing any paid DLC until they've managed to fix the game's performance issues. Aside from a piece of Deluxe Relax Station DLC, that's remained true all these months later, even if you can buy the game's Ultimate Edition. And those issues are persisting even now, as in an update today, developer Colossal Order has shared that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game have been delayed, with no release date in sight for them.

"Dear Console Players, we wanted to update you on the console release schedule," reads a post on the game's forums. "Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window. While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver.

"We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed. We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Due to all the problems the city-builder has suffered from, it's still currently sitting at a "mixed" rating on Steam, though at its release it was review bombed where it hit a "mostly negative" status. Things are doing a bit better now, and Alex really did enjoy it in his review, but it's got a ways to go before it can earn the first game's high reputation back.